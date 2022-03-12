James Orville Layton Jr., 89, of Mount Airy, Maryland, passed from this life Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at his home.
Born Feb. 1, 1933, in Washington, D.C, he was the son of the late Orville James Layton and Katherine Virginia (Batt) Layton.
James attended Mount Airy High School, class of 1951. As a young adult, he worked, along with his parents, in the operation of Layton’s Egg Farm. He served proudly in the United States Army during the Korean War. Immediately following the war, he worked briefly for Haynes Lithograph, where he lost two of his fingers in a printing press accident. He eventually became a carpenter by trade, working for Kettler Brothers and various other construction companies.
He was a Lifetime member of the American Legion (Woodsboro), where he held various positions, most recently that of service officer. He was also a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) and AMVETS. He willingly volunteered his time in support of veterans organizations.
He enjoyed tinkering with things around the house, playing cards, making homemade wine and participating in local pool tournaments. He had a deep connection with animals and had several beloved pets. He constantly expressed great appreciation for the doctors, nurses and staff of the Veterans Health Administration medical system and their care for him over the years.
He is survived by his loving spouse of 64 years, Annalee Margaret (Smith) Layton; his daughters, Loretta Usilton and husband Michael, of Mount Airy, and Patricia Becker and husband Charles, of Mount Airy; granddaughters, Rebecca Nusbaum and fiance John Waterman, of Edgewater, Stephanie France and husband David, of Mount Airy, and Leeanna Barnes and fiance Dave Ruby, of Hampstead; and one great-grandaughter, Paisley Marie France. He is also survived by various cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 12:30-2:30 p.m. Friday, March 18 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 8 E. Ridgeville Blvd., Mount Airy, MD 21771. Interment will be private. Military honors will be rendered at the gravesite at 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Legion or the Humane Society.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.