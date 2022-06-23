James Osborne

James Ralph “JR” Osborne, 61, of Frederick, passed away June 20, 2022, at Frederick Health Hospital with his family and friends by his side.
Born March 4, 1961, to the late Ruby Grace Osborne, JR was a family man and avid sports fan. He enjoyed the Capitals, Redskins, Orioles and street outlaws racing. JR was currently employed by Costco and formerly employed by FCPS. He volunteered at Orchard Grove Elementary and coached the Frederick Underwriters T-ball team for many years.
He is the loving husband to Sharon Sweeney Osborne. In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughters, Katelyn Sanders (Kyle), of Frederick, and Christine Anderson (Josh), of Newville, Pennsylvania; his No. 1 grandson, Case Anderson; siblings, Cindy Curtis, of Hagerstown, and Bill Osborne, of Gaithersburg; and multiple extended family members.
He was preceded in death by a grandchild; sister-in-law, Jeanne Johnson; sister, Linda Norris; and brother-in-law, John “Lefty” Norris.
The family will receive friends from 3-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick, MD 21701. A celebration of JR’s life will be held at a later date.