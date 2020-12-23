James Pennington

James David Pennington, 79, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at Frederick Memorial Hospital.
Born on Oct. 21, 1941, in Saltville, Virginia, he was the son of the late William David Pennington and Eva Lee (Hopkins) Pennington. James worked as both a cross country and a local trucker. He loved being out on the road and planning road trips with his grandson.
James served in the United States Army from 1963 to 1966 and the reserves until 1969. He was a member of the AMVETS post 2 in Frederick and a member of the Frederick Redman’s Club. In his prime, he enjoyed being outdoors spending time in the woods hunting. He loved being around friends and family.
James is survived by his children, Jennifer Butler and husband Michael, Jason Pennington, Joseph “Joe” Pennington and Steven Pennington; grandchildren, Dakota Butler and Logan Butler; siblings, Malcom “Mac” Pennington, Robert “Bob” Arland Pennington, Nancy Sue Kirby, Ronald Pennington, Teresa McGowan and Vanessa Pennington; he is also survived by his former wife and the mother of his sons, Joan Mills.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife and his daughter’s mother, Cecillia Pennington.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project online by visiting www.woundedwarriorproject.org or by mail PO Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family by visiting www.staufferfuneralhome.com