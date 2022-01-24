James R. Joy Jr.

James Raymond Joy Jr., age 90, of Frederick, died Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at Frederick Health Hospital after a brief illness. Born March 21, 1931 in Libertytown, he was the son of the late James R. Joy and Helen Trundle Joy. He was the husband of A. Louise Joy, his wife of 54 years who died in 2009.
James served in the U.S. Navy from 1951-1955 as an aviation electronics technician and was awarded the AIR MEDAL and GOLD STAR (2nd award). He was employed with the Maryland State Highway Administration prior to his retirement as a project engineer involved with highway and bridge construction. He was a member of St. John The Evangelist Catholic Church, Frederick and a life member of Amvets Post 2, BPOE Lodge 684 and VFW Post 3285, all of Frederick. His additional memberships included: AARP Chapter 36, American Legion FSK Post 11 and Korean War Veterans Chapter 142, all of Frederick, and Korean War Veterans Association, National Rifle Association and Amateur Radio-KD3N. He enjoyed crossword puzzles, coin collecting, photography, traveling and lighthouses.
Surviving are children, Barbara J. Clark and husband Jeffrey and James R. Joy III and wife Donna, all of Frederick, Michael Joy and wife Barbara of Myersville and Robert Dennis Joy and wife Rachel of Lyndhurst, VA; grandchildren, Jeffrey A. Clark Jr., Justin A. Clark, Stephanie Lynn Joy, Lauren E. Joy, Shannon E. Joy and Sarah K. Joy; great grandchildren, Marceline, Jameson and Jack; brother, Franklin R. Joy and wife Eileen of Frederick and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by granddaughter, Ashley Joy and sisters, Mary Emma Plunkard and Tillie Burke.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 26 at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, 9190 Church St., Libertytown, with Rev. Fr. John Streifel, as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Peter’s Cemetery with military honors.
The family will receive friends at Hartzler Funeral Home-Libertytown, 11802 Liberty Rd., Frederick, from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, January 25. Masks are required for both the visitation and the funeral mass.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Korean War Veterans Scholarship Fund, c/o the Community Foundation of Frederick County, 312 E. Church St., Frederick, MD 21701.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on his “tribute wall” at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.