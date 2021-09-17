James Richard “Jimmy” Shuff Jr., age 71, of Funkstown, died Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Doey House, Hagerstown.
Born Oct. 2, 1949, in Frederick, he was the son of the late James Richard Shuff Sr. and Margaret Frances Talton Shuff.
Jimmy is survived by his siblings, Jeanie Rhinehart, Pat Houck and Cathy Covington; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
In his youth, he attended the Jeanne Buzzard Workshop and later worked for a number of years for Goodwill Industries, Frederick.
Jimmy enjoyed walking and watching television.
There will be no public visitation.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 in Mt. Prospect (Lewistown) Cemetery, 11199 Angleberger Road, Thurmont.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Leave a message or memory on his “tribute wall” at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.