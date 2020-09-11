James Franklin Reed, 96, passed away on Aug. 28, surrounded by his family at his home in Braddock Heights, MD. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Helen Virginia Reed (nee Yinger) and by three sons: Bruce D. Reed; Alan Reed and wife, Kim; James Reed and wife, Tara; and three-grandchildren Lauren, Alason, and Arianna Reed; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bruce and Icie Reed; three sisters: Carol Davis, Rosalie Palacios and Genive Parrill; and five brothers: Orval, Norval, Harold, Richard and Hayward Reed.
Jim was born on Dec. 8, 1923 to Icie Coffman Reed and Bruce Reed in Clarksburg, WV, as a middle child in a family of nine children.
He resided in various states including: Clarksburg, WV; Sanford, FL; Frederick, MD; and Braddock Heights, MD.
He was a very proud veteran of World War II and remembered and shared his experiences with vivid clarity. On Dec. 8, 1941, Jim’s 18th birthday and while he was still in high school, President Franklin D. Roosevelt delivered in a live radio broadcast his famous Infamy Speech, asking the U.S. Congress for a declaration of war on Japan — World War II soon followed. He was drafted into the United States Army in 1943, and then trained to be a combat medic at Camp Joseph T. Robinson in Little Rock, AR, and as an advanced surgical technician at Fitzsimons Army Hospital near Denver, CO.
His service in World War II was in support of the China Offensive in the CBI theater, where he first served in the surgical recovery ward at the 112th Station Hospital in Calcutta, India. Later, he flew The Hump supply route over the Himalayas in a C-46 from Assam, India, to Kunming, China, where he served at the 95th Station Hospital. When the war ended, he went to the 94th Station Hospital in Piardoba, India, and then back to Calcutta to await his return home. After a monthlong steam from Calcutta on the USS General G. O. Squier, he returned to the USA in January of 1946, and was honorably discharged with numerous decorations at the rank of Staff Sergeant.
After serving his country, he attended Potomac State College in Keyser, WV, and then West Virginia University in Morgantown, WV, earning his Bachelor’s Degree in Education in 1952.
After graduating from WVU, he started a 31-year career as an educator in Frederick, MD. He first was a teacher at Elm Street School and then moved to Frederick High School, where he taught biology for 30 years, as well as driver’s education.
During his teaching career, he had many distinguished achievements and honors, including: facilitating the construction of the greenhouse at Frederick High School; coauthoring and collaborating on textbooks; serving as chairman of the Science Department; Certificate of Honor recipient as an Outstanding Biology Teacher of Maryland by the National Biology Teachers Association; was named Maryland Science Teacher of the Year. However, his greatest achievement in his career lives on in the positive influence he had on thousands of students. There were very few places he could go locally, or even internationally, without running into a former student who just had to say hello and express their fond memories of him as their teacher.
He was a 63-year member of Columbia Lodge AF & AM, a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason, and a member of the Ali Ghan Shriners, Frontier Shrine Club, and the Keystone Kopps. He was also an expert street skater, boat builder, horticulturist, beekeeper and world traveler. Most especially, he was a loyal and loving husband and an amazing dad and grandfather!
The family will have a private celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ali Ghan Shrine Temple, P.O. Box 1416, Cumberland, MD 21501 or to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, 3551 N. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19140.