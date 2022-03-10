The family of James Warren Rhodes, 96, of Frederick, Maryland, is saddened to announce his passing on March 6 at Autumn Lake-Glade Valley Nursing Center.
Born in Scranton, Pennsylvania, on Jan. 8, 1926, he was the son of the late Clark and Beatrice Hughes Rhodes; and husband to the late Irene Crouse Rhodes.
Jim was a World War II veteran, having served in the U.S. Navy from 1943-1946. Upon his graduation from Nyack Missionary College in 1949, he entered the ministry with Christian & Ministry Alliances, serving seven churches in the Maryland-Pennsylvania region. Later in life, he also worked under contract with the U.S. Postal Service until his retirement in 1993.
Anyone who knew Jim was touched by his kindness, humor and mild temperament. He was truly a peacemaker and a source of faith and positivity.
Surviving Jim are his son, David G Rhodes; daughter, Judy Tencza and husband Mike; stepson, Timothy Crouse and wife Melody; stepdaughters, Melodye Mitchell and partner Merrill Worsham, and Carol Rigler and husband Carl; sister-in-law, Kay Rhodes; and daughter-in-law, Mary Rhodes. Also surviving are 18 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his former wife, Esther Rhodes; sister, Miriam Harris and husband Sidney; brother, George Rhodes; son, James Rhodes Jr.; and stepdaughter, Delores Routzahn.
Arrangements are being handled by Stauffer Funeral Home, 40 Fulton Ave., Walkersville, Maryland. Visitation will be held Friday, March 11, 2022, from 6-8 p.m. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 12, 2022, in the Stauffer chapel at the Walkersville funeral home. Graveside services will be private.