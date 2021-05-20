James Richard Grimes

James Richard “Rick” Grimes, of Crab Orchard, Tennessee, passed away suddenly due to natural causes on April 25, 2021, in Memphis, Tennessee. Rick was born in Little Rock, Arkansas, on Sept. 17, 1961, to father Ray Grimes (deceased) and mother Barbara Hallin, of Frederick.
After graduating from Brunswick High School, Rick traveled and worked in most, if not all, of the continental U.S. In the last 25 years, he worked as a construction inspector in the building of broadband and other services to all corners of rural America. This allowed him to follow his passions for fishing, hunting, biking, hiking, boating and many other outdoor activities in some of the most beautiful parts of America. Rick found his passion for the outdoors at a very early age from his father on Lake Ouachita (pronounced WAH-shi-tah), Arkansas, where he would recount the adventures of his youth to anyone who knew him. He also loved music, playing his guitars, bird watching and reading books.
Rick will forever be remembered by his friends and family, especially his mother, Barbara Halling, of Frederick, Maryland; brother and sister-in-law, Will and Barb Pierce, of Middletown, Maryland; brother Skip Grimes; sisters, Beth and husband Bill Skidmore, and Carolyn and husband Richard Gatty, of California; uncle, Bill Murphy and family; as well as many nephews and nieces. Rick was preceded in death by his sister, Lisa Grimes.
The family would like to thank all of his friends who sent condolences and helped fill the pieces of his life. A special thank-you to Gary and all of Rick’s friends “up on the mountain,” where he lived in Crab Orchard, Tennessee. Thanks to Robert at Verizon who was currently working with him in Memphis, Tennessee; to Andy, his past work buddy and longtime friend from Virginia; and to special friends Deana (Kansas) and Courtney and son Andrew (North Carolina).
A virtual memorial service will be arranged in the near future.