James Scott May, formerly of Frederick, Maryland, quietly passed away on May 31, 2021, from this world into the next after a seven-month battle with cancer. He was 71.
Greeting him with open arms were some of his best mentors and fellow crane operators, as well as his beloved grandmother and foster mother. In life, Scott spoke of these wonderful departed often, sharing stories of how they shaped his life.
At 10 years of age, Scott went to live on a day farm with his foster mother, Margaret Clemson. She adored Scott from the start. Scott learned everything about his Holstein cows and was hands-on from calves to milkers. The whole Clemson family — Margaret, Larry, James and Paul Jr. — were instrumental in Scott’s wonderful upbringing, as were Johnny and Jerry Creamer.
