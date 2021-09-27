James "Skip" Long

James (Skip) E. Long, age 71, of Frederick, MD left this world on Friday, September 24, 2021 at his home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Born on May 30, 1950 in Emmitsburg, MD he was the son of the late Edgar Richard and Hilda Mae Fogle Long. He was the husband of Betty J. Rippeon Long, his wife of 51 years.
“Skip” served in the U.S. Army from 1970 to 1972 where he served as a tank commander in Germany. He was a well-known residential and commercial painter in Frederick County for many years. He retired from Frederick Painting and Supply. He faithfully attended and served at Rehoboth New Life in Needmore, PA. He was an avid gardener and talented handyman. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially when sharing the experience with one or more of his grandchildren. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and a faithful man of God.
In addition to his wife he is survived by children, Brenda K. Long Bard and husband Lowell of Crystal Spring, PA and Robert E. Long Sr. and companion Randi Vandegrift of Myersville, MD; 5 grandchildren, Robert E. Long Jr., Ashley M. Myers, Brandon James Long, Katelyn J. Bard and James R. Bard; one brother, Gary Long of Woodsboro; one brother-in-law, Roy Rippeon of Frederick and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He will also be remembered by his beloved church family and special friends like Ronald Huntzberry.
He was predeceased by 6 brothers, John, Ronnie, Richard, Nick, David and Jack Long.
A celebration of life service will be held at Hartzler Funeral Home, 404 S. Main St., Woodsboro, Tuesday, September 28 beginning at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Lowell R. Bard of Rehoboth New Life, officiating, followed by interment in Rocky Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Rehoboth New Life, P.O. Box 118, Needmore, Pa 17238
Please feel free to leave a message or memory on his tribute wall at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com