James Smith

James W. Smith, 77, of Sabillasville, passed from this life on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020 at his home. He was the husband of Bonita Smith. Born on June 17, 1943, he was the son of Ross V. Smith and Pauline (Gall) Smith.
He was a 1962 graduate of Thurmont High School. Jim was a co-owner of “Bottom of the Bay” seafood in Laurel in the early 1970s. In the early 1980s, he and his wife founded “J&B Real Estate.” Though Mrs. Smith wanted “B&J Real Estate,” he determined “J&B Real Estate” would be more memorable because of “J&B Scotch,” so she was outvoted. He belonged to the Board of Realtors.
In his spare time, he enjoyed playing and watching tennis and hunting. He was a fan of the Redskins and Ravens as well as the Orioles. Jim also liked hiking, hunting for mushrooms, Old Fashions, poker and trips to the casino. He was very proud that he never had a cell phone.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Jennifer Ochoa and husband Gregory, Jamie Smith, Anne Scott and husband Jeffrey; seven grandchildren, Amanda Dougherty and husband Logan, Alexa Ochoa, Jacob Ochoa, Connor Smith, Katelynn Scott, Isabella Scott, Steven Scott; a great-granddaughter, Rebecca Dougherty as well as his siblings, Anne Knoll and husband Ralph, Ross V. Smith, Jr. and wife Grace and Carlotta Antonelli and husband Mike as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and other extended family members. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Betsy Laster.
The family will be holding a private funeral service, followed by interment at Blue Ridge Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John the Evangelist Lutheran Church, 15 N. Church St., Thurmont, MD 21788.
