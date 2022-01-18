James Robert “Jim” Souers, 90, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away on Sunday, January 16, 2022 at Kline Hospice in Mount Airy, MD.
Born on January 3, 1932, in Frederick, he was the son of the late Robert and Sadie Souers. He was preceded in death by his wife, of over 60 years, Mildred Souers.
Jim was a house painter by profession. He very much loved going to auctions and yard sales. Jim was also very talented at restoring antique picture frames and furniture.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.