James M. Stephens, 83, of Myersville, died Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Vindobona Nursing Home in Braddock Heights.
He was the husband of Barbara Jean Brown Stephens, whom he married on November 5, 1960.
Born in Plymouth, MA, on September 8, 193,7 he was a son of the late William and Emily Sinkler Stephens. He was employed as a cartographer and IT specialist with Department of Defense. He graduated from Harvard University with a BS degree in Physical Sciences and received his Master’s degree from Georgetown University in Astronomy.
He was a U.S. Navy veteran from 1959 until 1963. Mr. Stephens interests were trains (railroad buff) and sports (Orioles baseball, Georgetown basketball, and Navy football)
Surviving, besides his wife, are three children, Cecelia, Jennifer and Robert; four grandchildren, Lucas, Lila, Lianna Fulton, and Kurtis Bickett; and two brothers, William and George Stephens. He was predeceased by children, Elizabeth and James.
Due to COVID-19 services will be private.
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown, is in charge of arrangements.