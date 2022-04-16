James Stewart Sr.

James Wilton, “Pap” and “Jim,” Stewart Sr., age 78, of Taneytown, died unexpectedly Thursday, April 14, 2022, at his home. Born May 27, 1943, in Pickens, South Carolina, he was the son of the late Burley and Gertrude Messer Stewart. He was the husband of Barbara M. Stewart, his wife of 41 years. They had been together for 51 years.
Jim was a heavy equipment operator, retiring from Triangle Contracting of Frederick. In earlier years, he owned and operated James W. Stewart General Excavating. Jim enjoyed fishing, hunting, vegetable and flower gardening, and spending time with his family, especially the grandchildren. He loved his collection of hats, watching football, western movies and NASCAR.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by children, James W. “Jamie” Stewart Jr. and wife Kim, of Woodsboro, and Sonya Munday, of Mount Airy; grandchildren, Richard, James W. III, Makayla, Jessa, Mason, Cooper, Colton and Gracie; sister, Ella Carver, of Mississippi; brother, Mick Stewart and wife Sue, of South Carolina; and nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws. He was predeceased by sisters, Etta Mae, Lola Lusk and Opal Broom; and brothers, Marvin and Johnny Stewart.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Monday, April 18 at Hartzler Funeral Home, 404 S. Main St., Woodsboro.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on his “tribute wall” at hartzlerfuneralhome.com.