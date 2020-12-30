Mr. James Edward Strouth, 81, of Frederick, passed away at home on Dec. 24, 2020. Born in Virginia on Sept. 9, 1939, he was the son of the late James B. and Katherine Strouth. James is survived by several family members and close friends, including special siblings Robert Strouth, David Strouth, John Strouth, James C. Strouth, Jean Huber and Peggy Scott. He was preceded in death by his brother, Sherman; and his sister, Kathy.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 31 at the Resthaven Funeral Home & Community Center, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway in Frederick. A graveside service will commence at approximately 3:15 p.m. in the Veterans Garden of Honor II at Resthaven. COVID-19 precautions must be observed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Community Living, Inc., 620 Research Court, Frederick, MD 21703.