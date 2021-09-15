James Thomas Hill

Mr. James T. Hill, 82, of Fayetteville, Georgia, formerly of Frederick, died Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. Born Sept. 12, 1938, Ding, as he was affectionately called, was a son of Spencer Hill and Catherine Ambush Hill of Frederick. Ding attended public schools in Frederick, graduating from Lincoln High School. He went to Morgan State College in Baltimore on a track scholarship. He served in the Army in Alaska before joining the workforce with Ford Motor Co. in Sandusky, Ohio, and retiring to Fayetteville, Georgia. He is survived by his wife, Mary; his brother, Dwight “Johnny” Hill; and daughters, Debra A. Hill and Donna Lynn Copeland. He will be missed by numerous nieces, nephews and friends.