James Thomas Rivera was preceded in death by his parents, Ethel N. Rivera, Raphael R. Rivera; and his brother, Donald Rivera. James is survived by his siblings, Fay Lee, of Frederick, Maryland, Raphael Rivera, of Germantown, Maryland, Mary Rivera, of Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, Savannah Derricks, of Houston, Texas, and Josephine Freeman, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
James was born in Frederick, Maryland.
He was a graduate of Frederick High School. He continued his education, studying welding at Frederick Community College. He moved to Berkeley, California, in 1972 to pursue a career with Yamaha. James had many passions in life, including motorcycles, vintage cars, drag racing, and music — especially world music and reggae. He was an avid runner, participating in many marathons in Maryland and California.
The family is planning a private celebration of his life on Saturday, May 22, 2021.