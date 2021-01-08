James Tyler Jr

James Edward Tyler Jr., affectionately known as Jim or Bubby, passed away suddenly on Dec. 31, 2020, at the age of 68. He is survived by his wife of nearly 24 years, Brenda Tyler; his sister, Barbara Lehman and husband Leon, of Gaithersburg, Maryland; sister, Patsy Good of Mount Airy, Maryland; son, James E. Tyler, III (Jamie) and wife Susan, of Adamstown; daughter Kelley Hall and husband Greg, of Lusby, Maryland; stepdaughter, Rhonda B. Long and husband Steven, of Hedgesville, West Virginia; stepson, Ronald J. Boaze and wife Wendy, of Martinsburg, West Virginia; and his five grandchildren and six stepgrandchildren.
Jim was a devoted husband, brother and father. He worked as a boiler plant manager at the National Institute of Standards and Technology. Jim never met a stranger, befriending all that crossed his path. His infectious smile and mischievous sense of humor easily drew people to him. Jim was a creature of habit; he looked forward to getting coffee most mornings with his longtime friend Phil Shrewsberry, and they would talk about their plans for the day and everything in between, and would end his day exchanging silly stories with his sister, Patsy. Whether at their home in Bradenton, Florida, or Falling Waters, West Virginia, Jim was always chatting with friends. He loved to sit out on his front patio with Brenda and wave to passersby, many of whom would stop to catch up — or sometimes share a beer or two. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
The funeral arrangements are held with the Potomac Valley Cremation Center, 305 N. Potomac Street, Hagerstown, MD.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.