James Upton Spring, 89, of Gaithersburg, Maryland, passed away Nov. 3, 2021.
Born Oct. 23, 1932 in Boyds, Maryland, he was the son of the late Rupert W. and Mamie C. (Alexander) Spring.
James was survived by one son, Jerry Spring; one sister, Gloria Duvall; three grandchildren, Jason Spring, Jessica (Spring) Howell and husband Carl, and Timothy Spring and wife Nicole; and four great-grandchildren, Madelyn, Everett, Cayden and Mason Howell.
Services for James will be private. He will be laid to rest at Boyds Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 19901 White Ground Road, Boyds, Maryland, 20841.