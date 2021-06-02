James Unger

James Richard “Jimmy” Unger, 66, of Monrovia, died Sunday, May 30, 2021, at his residence. Born Jan. 25, 1955, in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Charles M. Unger, his wife Addie Mae and Beatrice Blizzard. He is survived by his beloved wife of 22 years, Robin Unger.
He retired after working 20 years as a firefighter and paramedic in Fairfax, Virginia. After retiring, he owned and operated his own business, C.T.I. Underground. He was a volunteer fireman for Mount Airy and Pleasant Valley fire companies.
Jimmy was a 1974 graduate of Westminster High School and enjoyed coaching baseball and playing in the 40-and-over Baltimore Senior League. He was an animal lover, enjoyed fishing and cherished time with his grandchildren.
Besides his wife, he is survived by sons, James Richard “Jamie” Unger and wife Amy, Adam Tankersley and wife Jemelle, and Kyle Tankersley and wife Ashley; grandchildren, Grace, Jacoby, Chase, Logan, Lily and Lincoln; and numerous brothers and sisters.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, June 4, 2021, at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 E. Main St., Westminster. Funeral services will begin at 7:30 p.m. with Pastor Jerry Cline officiating.
Interment will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Cedar Hill Cemetery, 4111 Pennsylvania Ave., Suitland, MD 20746.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may go to the Cal Ripken Senior Foundation at ripkenfoundation.org (“A foundation that transforms communities and changes kids lives”).
To virtually attend the service, please visit www.fletcherfuneralhome.net and select Jimmy’s tribute page.
