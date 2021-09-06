Vincent James “Jim” Rizzo, 93, of Boyds, Maryland and Miami Beach, Florida passed away on September 2, 2021. He was the loving husband to the late Theresa M. Rizzo.
Jim was born on March 19, 1928 in New York City to the late Amerigo and Felice Rizzo. He is survived by his children: Halinah Rizzo-Busack, Donna Mitchell, James V. Rizzo and Elmira Fahrun; two sisters: Mary and Connie; nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Jim was preceded in death by two brothers: Art and George and two sisters: Lucille and Lilly.
Jim was dedicated to his family, worked hard, lived the American dream and was a God-fearing and God-loving man.
Services will be private. James’s final resting place will be at Resthaven Memorial Garden.