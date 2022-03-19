James Wickham

Mr. James Ralph Leon Wickham, 88, of Frederick, passed away peacefully at home March 8, 2022. He was the loving husband of Mary Wickham, his wife of nearly 69 years.
Born Aug. 7, 1933, in Frederick, James was the son of the late Irvin and Bessie Wickham. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1953 and served in Co. A, 164th Infantry, stationed at Fort Benning, Georgia. After his military service, Mr. Wickham worked as a lineman for Potomac Edison, where he retired after 32 years. After retiring, he continued to work as a handyman at Green Valley Farm, which he thoroughly enjoyed. Mr. Wickham was also an avid woodworker and wood carver, and he loved outdoor activities such as water skiing, fishing and camping. He and Mary visited all the national parks in the continental United States in their RV, along with three dogs and two birds.
In addition to his loving wife, Mary, Mr. Wickham is survived by two daughters, Barbara Ann Poe and Debra Ann Wickham Armor; a brother, William “Dink” Wickham; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and other relatives.
A memorial service with military honors will take place at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mr. Wickham’s memory may be made to the American Heart Association (heart.org).