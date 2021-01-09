James Wilfred Runkles, 85 of Blanch Fields Lane, Lucama, North Carolina passed away on January 1, 2021 at home.
He was the beloved husband of Elinor Agatha Runkles for 65 years.
Born on July 4, 1935 to the late George Wilfred Runkles and Algie Elizabeth Runkles in Monrovia, Maryland.
He graduated from Frederick High School 1953. Belonged to 4-H and FFA. He was FFA Vice President of the Western Shore of Md. 1953, received from the FFA “National Dairy Production Award”, and in 1955 received “The American Farmer Degree”. James belonged to Providence United Methodist Church and the American Jersey Cattle Club. In 1956 he started farming on Silver Maple Jersey Farm, which is now known as Silver Maple Estates. In 1956, he joined the Maryland State Grange and the Maryland Farm Bureau. He was President to the Maryland Jersey Cattle Club and director to The Jersey Bull Stud at Sire Power. Silver Maple Farm had some of the highest producing Jerseys in the state of Maryland for milk and butter fat. He had the first Jersey cow as a two year old to produce the most butter fat in the U.S., over 1000 lbs. He also enjoyed showing his Jersey cows, bowling and traveling.
In 1964 he was the Young Cooperator for the Maryland Milk Producers Co-op and received a trip to the National Milk Producers Federation in Las Vegas. Later years, he belonged to the MD and VA Milk Co-op. In 1991 he attended the World Jersey Conference in New Zealand and visited some Jersey herds in Australia.
He farmed in Monrovia for 32 years, bought a cottage business in Chincoteague, Virginia and ran that for 16 years. He belonged to the Chincoteague Kiwanis and was an Associate member to the Chincoteague Methodist Church. He also belonged to the Chamber of Commerce of Chincoteague Island of Virginia.
In addition to his wife he is survived by two daughters, Teresa Lynn Overby of Lucama, N.C.. and Melinda Sue Knott of Monrovia, Md., one son, Dale Wilfred Runkles and wife, Mary of Mount Airy, Md., six grandchildren, Clinton Overby, Jessica Overby Durphy, Anthony Overby, Frank Runkles, Brianne Knott Merrigan, Brenton Knott; eight great grandchildren and two step great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a son at birth.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to a Kidney Foundation of your choice.
Services and interment will be private.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.