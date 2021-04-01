James Leroy Wisotzkey, 96, of Thurmont, Maryland, passed away on Sunday, March 28, 2021, at his home.
Born June 2, 1924, in Thurmont, he was the son of the late Roy Lee Wisotzkey and Mary Mae (Sharrer) Wisotzkey.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lila Lee (Caton) Wisotzkey.
He was a graduate of Thurmont High School.
James was a veteran of World War II, serving in the United States Marine Corps.
He was a member of Thurmont American Legion Post 168.
James was an avid bowler and a member of several bowling leagues. He loved collecting stamps and coins and enjoyed talking with family and friends about his collection.
He was owner and operator of J & L Restaurants in Thurmont, Maryland.
James is survived by daughters, Aloha Loughrey and Karen Ward and husband Butch; son, Roy James Wisotzkey; grandchildren, James Late, Jason Late, Roy Wisotzkey, Shane Wisotzkey, Ryan Loughrey and Shannon Loughrey; great-niece and caregiver, Shawn Brown; and several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by one sister, Virginia Brown.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, April 5, 2021, at Victory Tabernacle Church, Thurmont, Maryland, with Pastor Jerimiah Reynolds officiating.
Arrangements were made by J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, Maryland, and online condolences may be offered at www.jldavisfh.com.