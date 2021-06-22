Jamie K. Martz

Jamie Kermit Martz, 59, of Keymar, passed suddenly Friday, June 18, 2021, while working on the farm.
He was born Dec. 27, 1961, in Baltimore, Maryland, the son of Kermit Wilson and Sandra Lee (Garber) Martz of Keymar. Jamie worked his entire life as a farmer and on the family’s dairy farm, Winter Spring Farm. His interests included antique cars and tractors, fishing, watching drag racing, pitching horseshoes, bowling and country music.
Surviving in addition to his parents are sister and husband, Debbie and Tony Natolie of Rochester, New York; brother, Darin Martz and his friend Edie of Keymar; brother, Dane Martz of Keymar; niece, Amber and husband Tom Devirgiliis; niece, Chastity and husband Matt Wilson; nephew, Brad and wife Tori Martz; nephew, Dylan Martz; great-niece and great-nephew, Alexa and Zachary Devirgiliis; and great-nieces, Harper and Hayden Martz.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 24, 2021, from 2 to 6 p.m., and services will take place at 6 p.m. at Burrier-Queen Funeral Home and Crematory, P.A., 1212 W. Old Liberty Road, Sykesville, MD 21784. Those desiring to make contributions may make them to the Humane Society of Carroll County, www.hscarroll.org or 2517 Littlestown Pike, Westminster, MD 21158. Online condolences may be offered at www.burrier-queen.com.