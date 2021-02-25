Jane Elizabeth (Scott) Campbell, 78, of Littlestown, Pennsylvania, and formerly of Frederick, passed away on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at WellSpan York Hospital in York, Pennsylvania. Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and raised in Catasauqua, she was the daughter of the late Leah Catherine (Lindenmuth) and James Edward Scott. The wife of John David Campbell, Jane spent 56 years married to her childhood sweetheart.
After moving to Frederick in 1966, Jane and John attended a worship service at Frederick Presbyterian Church. Hearing the joyful noise from the church choir backed by the majestic sounds of the Moeller pipe organ, Jane immediately knew they had found their new church home. Extremely active in the church for more than five decades, Jane performed with the church choir, bell choir and wind ensemble; directed the youth choir and youth bell choir; taught Sunday School and youth group; and served on the fellowship committee.
Jane found immense joy worshiping her Lord and Savior through the gift of music. For the past 20 years, she sang with the National Christian Choir, performing in several states throughout the country. Prior to that, she sang locally with the Frederick Singers. And she was equally gifted instrumentally as she was vocally. Jane and John were devoted members of several community bands: the Yellow Springs Band, the Rohrersville Band, the Harmony Band, the Browningsville Band, the Littlestown Area Municipal Band and the Apple Core Band. In addition to a shared love of music, Jane and John were equally passionate about community involvement. Together, they worked with the Boy Scouts, the Frederick Keys (where she often sang the national anthem) and the soup kitchen through the Community Action Agency. Jane was retired from the C&P Telephone Company, where she worked as a manager’s clerk.
In addition to her husband, John, Jane is survived by her three children, Janice E. Gazmen (husband John), J. Scott Campbell (wife Tiffanie) and Jami L. Campbell. Jane was a loving grandmother to eight wonderful grandchildren, Katie, Jeremy, Ian, Daniel, Michael, Nikolas, Zachary (wife Kayt) and Meagan; as well as seven great-grandchildren, Alexa, Lucas, Micah, Judah, Gavin, Ayden and Emmie. She will also be remembered by her brother-in-law, Thomas Campbell and his wife Barbara; and her niece, Jennifer. Jane was preceded in death by an infant grandson, Kristian Scott Gazmen.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Frederick Presbyterian Church Music Fund, 115 W. Second St., Frederick, Md. 21701. Although funeral services will be private, a larger celebration of Jane’s life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with the Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, Frederick. Online condolences may be shared at www.keeneybasford.com.