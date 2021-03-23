Jane E. Winters

Jane Elizabeth Winters, 87, of Emmitsburg, Maryland, died peacefully surrounded by her loving family at her daughter’s home in Reisterstown on Sunday, March 21, 2021.
Born Feb. 9, 1934, in Washington, D.C., she was the daughter of the late John F. and Anne F. (Simpson) Hillyard. She was the wife of the late James Glenn Winters, who predeceased her in 2002.
Jane was a nurse for 35 years at St. Agnes Hospital in Baltimore, retiring in 1992. She was a devout Catholic and a parishioner at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Emmitsburg. She was a 3rd Order Benedictine Daughter of the Divine Will. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and she will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Surviving are daughter, Karen P. Myers (Ken); sons, James G. Winters Jr. and John R. Winters (Shelley); brothers, William F. Hillyard (Jane), David G. Hillyard and Richard A. Hillyard (Kathe); sisters, Charlotte A. Gardner and Eileen Edmonds; sister-in-law, Kathy Hillyard; grandchildren, Jen, Mike, Mary, Justin, Amanda, Val, Lauren and Nick; great-grandchildren, Nate, Quentin, Ava, Gabe, Jamyson, Jace, Madison, Cameron, Corey, Alexis, Brandon, John Parker, Paisley, Briella and Lily; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by brothers, John F. Hillyard Jr. and Robert L. Hillyard; and by daughter-in-law, Julianne Winters.
A memorial Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 25, 2021. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 43 DePaul St., Emmitsburg, with the Rev. Martin McGeough, C.M. as celebrant. (Livestreaming of the Mass will be available through the church website). Burial will follow in New St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Emmitsburg. Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass at church.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home in Emmitsburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to https://www.benedictinesofdivinewill.org/donations.html.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.