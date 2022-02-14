Jane Louise Kline, 82, of Smithsburg, Maryland, went home to meet her Lord and Savior Friday, Feb. 11, 2022.
Born Jan. 23, 1940, in Smithsburg, she was the daughter of the late Lester Lee Oswald and Meda Catherine (Kuhn) Oswald.
She attended Smithsburg High School.
She was a member of Black Rock Bible Church of Hagerstown, Maryland.
She was previously employed by Dorbee Clothing Manufacturing and was a devoted homemaker.
Jane is survived by her loving husband of almost 66 years, Eugene M. Kline Sr., whom she married Feb. 18, 1956; sons, Eugene M. Kline Jr. and wife Elaine, and John D. Kline; daughter, Karen M. Munson and husband Richard Sr.; brothers, Lester Oswald, and George Oswald and wife Sue; sister-in-law, Carolyn Eccard; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be held Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Black Rock Bible Church, Hagerstown, Maryland, with Pastor Guy Nesbitt officiating. Burial will be in St. Mark’s Lutheran Church Cemetery, Wolfsville, Maryland.
The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 7-9 p.m. at J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, Maryland.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Washington County, 11370 Caring Pathway Lane, Hagerstown, MD 21742 or Black Rock Bible Church, 9646 Crystal Falls Dr. Hagerstown, MD 21740.
