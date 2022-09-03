Jane Marie Stoner, age 59, of Fairfield, Pennsylvania, died Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at her home. Born July 22, 1963, in Frederick, Maryland, she was the daughter of Barbara L. Keefer Lipps and the late Ralph F. Lipps Jr. She was the loving wife of Stephen D. Stoner. They married on June 9, 1990.
Besides her husband, she is survived by her son, Nicholas Z. Stoner; siblings, Michael A. Lipps and wife Valerie Sanfrey Lipps, Margaret E. Weicht and husband Roy, and Joseph B. Lipps; and several nieces and nephews.