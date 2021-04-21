Jane Anne Mote passed away on April 18, 2021, at the Country Meadows Assisted Living Center in Frederick, Maryland, following a short illness.
Jane was born on Nov. 18, 1925, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She lived in Brooklyn Center with her parents, Dean and Laurene Swanson, her sister, Donna, her brother Bill, and her brother Dean until the family moved to Wahpeton, North Dakota, in 1943. She is survived by her brother, Dean, currently living in Savannah, Georgia.
Jane married Daniel D. Mote (deceased) on Nov. 17, 1945 — the day before her 20th birthday. It was a loving union that was to last for 72 years!
Jane and Daniel (he went by Dwight) moved to San Bernadino, California, in 1947 while Dwight finished college and served in the Korean War. They moved to the Washington, D.C., area in 1954, when Dwight accepted a job with the federal government. They eventually lived in Silver Spring, Rockville, Boyds and Frederick. While Dwight worked to support the family, Jane concentrated on raising it. Her four children — her “greatest pride” — were Terry (killed in Vietnam in 1970), Michael, Doug and Carol. The latter three still reside in Maryland, and despite the epidemic, they were able to spend time with her in the weeks leading up to her death.
Jane’s father owned a flower shop in Minneapolis, and it was there that she learned the art of flower arrangement, an avocation that was to resurface throughout her life. When her children were older, Jane went back to work for the Flower Parlour in Rockville and then went on to be the floral manager for Johnson’s Garden Center in Gaithersburg from 1978 until her retirement in 2003. Her love of flowers was also expressed in her own gardens and in the arrangements that she frequently did for family, friends and church.
Jane was the matriarch of her family, which she described as her “greatest accomplishment.” She is survived by loving in-laws, nine adoring grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren (the last of which was born the week before her death — she adored the pictures of newborn Raelynn).
Her grave marker reads “Married 72 years and forever.” Her family misses her.
Donations may be made to nokidhungry.org.