Jane Louise Wolfe, 82, of Smithsburg, Maryland, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at her home.
Born June 25, 1939, in Wolfsville, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Maurice Samuel Pryor and Edna Louise (Grossnickle) Pryor.
She was a graduate of Middletown High School, class of 1957.
She was a member of Welty Church of the Brethren, Smithsburg, FOE No. 694 Ladies Auxiliary, Hagerstown, and South Mountain Rod and Gun Club Ladies Auxiliary, Smithsburg.
She was employed by Washington County Public Schools as a food service worker at Smithsburg Elementary and retired from the United States federal government in 2002.
Jane is survived by two sons, Glenn Eugene Wolfe and Ricky Layne Wolfe; two daughters, Brenda Louise Wolfe and Penny Wolfe Smetana; grandchildren, Justin, Jessie, Jackie and Noah; several great-grandchildren; two brothers, Richard Pryor and wife Beth, and Gary Pryor and wife Cindy; one sister, Joyce Parker; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her longtime companion, Charles W. Baker Jr.; one sister, Barbara Leiboldt; and one brother-in-law, Larry Parker.
Services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in memory of Jane to Hospice of Washington County, 747 Northern Ave. Hagerstown, MD, 21742 (hospiceofwc.org).
Arrangements were made by J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, Maryland, and online condolences may be offered at jldavisfh.com.