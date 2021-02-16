JaNeen Marie Smith, age 77, of Frederick, passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 7, 2021, at Frederick Health Hospital. She died 24 hours after experiencing the first symptoms of a ruptured hepatic abscess.
JaNeen was born in Beloit, Wisconsin, on May 31, 1943. She was the daughter of the late Mary Ellen (Kidd) Kniprath and Robert Lavern Kniprath. In 1950, when JaNeen was 7 years old, her family moved to Florida, where her father supervised the building of some of the first launch pads at Cape Canaveral in support of America’s space program. JaNeen had a great love for animals, the natural world, history and archaeology, and her interest in and love for these subjects spanned her entire life. She had many fond memories of growing up in Florida and of the area’s unspoiled natural beauty.
It was in Brevard County, Florida, where JaNeen met her devoted and loving husband of 58 years, Frank John Smith, who she married in 1962. JaNeen and Frank had two daughters, Marykim and Debby. During the early years of their marriage, JaNeen owned and operated her own beauty salon, and Frank worked at Kennedy Space Center and on missile tracking ships. In 1972, Frank took a job with Bendix Corporation at a missile tracking station in Tananarive, Madagascar. JaNeen thoroughly enjoyed living in Madagascar, and upon the completion of Frank’s two-year assignment, the family returned to their home in Brevard County, Florida.
In 1975, JaNeen and Frank moved to Missouri. Here they owned and operated a 50-acre farm and a bar and grill, and became foster parents to numerous at-risk teenagers in need of a stable and loving home. JaNeen also assisted staff from the paleontology department of the University of Chicago with archaeological excavation and data collection of animal remains from the Pleistocene period, to include those of the woolly mammoth, saber tooth tigers and miniature horses, which were discovered at a site near Warsaw, Missouri.
After their youngest daughter, Debby, graduated from high school in 1982, JaNeen began traveling with Frank to his jobs, since he was by this time working as a union millwright. Between 1982 and 1985, Frank’s work took them to Garden City, Kansas, Chouteau, Oklahoma, and Dallas, Texas. While in Texas, JaNeen attended commercial driving school, obtained a commercial driver’s license and learned to drive large tractor trailers. She also graduated from the Fort Worth Academy of Floral Design.
In 1985, Frank accepted a job in Maryland, where JaNeen began volunteering at the newly established Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum (JPPM) in St. Leonard, a 560-acre living history museum and archaeological site owned and operated by the state of Maryland. Within a year, JaNeen became a paid staff member and served a myriad of roles during her nine years of employment at JPPM, to include museum store manager, visitor services manager, museum educator, volunteer coordinator, historical interpreter, conservation technician, archaeology technician, shoreline erosion control technician, pavilion rental manager and grounds manager. While at JPPM, she took numerous professional training courses in museum operations offered by the state of Maryland and the Smithsonian Institution, and she received numerous awards.
Two years after starting work at JPPM, Mrs. Jefferson Patterson, who donated the 560-acre property to the state of Maryland, hired JaNeen and Frank as groundskeepers of Point Farm, her country retreat, which was part of the museum property. Point Farm consists of a 1933 Colonial Revival brick house and gardens designed by noted female architects Gertrude Sawyer and Rose Greely, and an Olympic-sized swimming pool installed by Mr. Patterson in the 1930s. As such, JaNeen and Frank moved into the groundskeeper’s cottage at Point Farm, and in addition to performing their grounds keeping duties, JaNeen continued her work at JPPM, and Frank worked as a millwright.
In 1989, JaNeen and Frank began raising their 2-year-old granddaughter, Brittany, who is profoundly deaf, in order to give her the benefit of a Maryland School for the Deaf (MSD) education, while Brittany’s mother, Debby, continued to serve in the military. In 1994, JaNeen and Frank moved to Frederick County to be closer to MSD’s main campus, and JaNeen was hired as the visitor services manager of Catoctin Mountain Zoological Park in Thurmont. In 1995, JaNeen also began working part time at the National Museum of Civil War Medicine (NMCWM) in Frederick, and she became the NMCWM’s full-time executive director in 1996.
At NMCWM, JaNeen led the team that created the museum’s first phase exhibits, directed and supervised the museum’s move to a temporary location, led the museum through a $3 million building renovation and exhibit design project at its main location, as well as the museum’s Grand Opening, which occurred in 2000. That same year, JaNeen was nominated for the Burley Hunter Award of the Small Museum Association. JaNeen also led the NMCWM through its initial Accreditation by the American Association of Museums (AAM), which the museum was awarded in 2002. As a direct result of JaNeen’s leadership, drive and vast knowledge of professional museum practice, the NMCWM became one of the youngest museums in the nation to receive full AAM Accreditation, an honor bestowed on less than 5 percent of museums. For her work at NMCWM, JaNeen was lauded on the floor of the United States Senate and she was selected as the Frederick County, Maryland Tourism Ambassador of the Year in 2002.
In November 2002, JaNeen and Frank returned to Brevard County, Florida, to be closer to their daughter, Marykim, and her children, and JaNeen was hired as the executive director of the Brevard Museum of History & Natural Science in Cocoa. JaNeen served in that position for nine years and under her leadership and direction, the museum thrived.
In 2012, JaNeen and Frank returned to Frederick, Maryland to live with their daughter, Debby, who retired from the Army at Fort Detrick in 2016. During the last eight years of her life, JaNeen was instrumental in founding and leading the Frederick nonprofit organization, Historic Rocky Springs Chapel, Inc., whose primary focus is the preservation and interpretation of Rocky Springs Chapel (built 1882) and Rocky Springs School House (built 1839). Under JaNeen’s leadership, the organization met with much success, to include receiving a Frederick County Landmarks Foundation 2019 Historic Preservation Award for Stewardship, and successfully completing a preservation project that stabilized Rocky Springs School House, a project that earned the Maryland Historical Trust 2021 Preservation Award for Excellence in Institutional Rehabilitation. JaNeen also thoroughly enjoyed helping her daughter decorate her 1904 folk Victorian house, host Victorian teas, and design and enhance the beautiful and expansive flower gardens that surround it, with the goal of providing critical habitat for pollinators and native wildlife.
JaNeen’s zest and love for life were unmatched. She lit up any room she was in. She possessed great strength of character and was exceptionally gracious, selfless, caring and kind. Her great wit, intelligence and warm sense of humor were evident to anyone who met her, and her ability to instill confidence in others was a remarkable gift. She had a wonderful sense of adventure and could talk to anyone about virtually anything. She had great compassion and empathy for animals and would take extraordinary care of any sick or wounded creature she encountered. JaNeen deeply loved her family and was deeply loved by them. She was a remarkable woman, mother, grandmother, wife, daughter, sister, niece, cousin and friend, and she will be profoundly missed by her grieving family and friends. She was the epitome of a life well lived.
Surviving in addition to her loving husband of 58 years, Frank Smith, are her daughter, Marykim Brown (and husband Loren); grandsons, Kristopher Brown (and wife Beth), Brandon Brown and Markym Brown; great-grandsons, Kris II, Kyle and Kydin Brown; and great-granddaughters, Karissa, Kaia, Kora, Kamelia, and Katerina Brown, all of Florida; daughter, Debby Moone and granddaughter Brittany Branch-Smith, of Frederick, Maryland; and granddaughter Leah Moone, of Indianapolis, Indiana.
JaNeen is also survived by her aunt, Shirley (Kidd) Roberts and cousin Cheri (Roberts) Neuman Herald, of Beverly Hills, Florida; cousin, Scott Roberts, of Lebanon, Connecticut; cousin, Phil Fortman (and wife Karen), of Davie, Florida; sister-in-law, Susan (Marquis) Kniprath and nephew Ian Bell, of Waynesville, North Carolina.
JaNeen was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Robert Jon Kniprath; and niece, Shelly Marie (Kniprath) Bell Stacy.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her honor to Historic Rocky Springs Chapel, Inc., 7817 Rocky Springs Road, Frederick, MD 21702.
