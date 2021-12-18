Janet Barbour

Janet Louise (Stull) Barbour, 65, of Frederick, left this world on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, with her devoted husband, Barney, by her side. She was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.
Janet was born Sept. 13, 1956, in Frederick to Relsey and Mayetta Stull.
Her battle with serious medical issues in recent years showed her courage in facing life challenges with a smile. Despite the pain, Janet came out a hero and stayed strong until the end. She worked as a bookkeeper for the family business. Janet loved dogs — especially Pomeranians. She was an avid collector of Barbies, and she also enjoyed riding dirt bikes and four-wheeling. Most of all, she enjoyed being around her grandsons.
In addition to her father, Janet was preceded in death by her daughter, Kelly Ann.
She is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Barney; her mother, Mayetta; her sister, Irene and husband Larry Smith, of Sabillasville; her daughter, Cindy and husband Scott Markus; grandsons, Trenton and Braylen, all of Boonsboro; and nephew, Dale Smith, of Sabillasville.
She was thankful for her lifelong friend, Maudeva Frye, of Thurmont, through the good and bad times; and a dear friend, Gwen Putman, of Frederick. Janet was also grateful for a host of other family members and friends who made her life one of adventure, happiness and joy.
A visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Monday Dec. 20, 2021, at Resthaven Funeral Home & Community Center, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway, Frederick, where a funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. the following day, Tuesday, Dec. 21.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital (stjude.org).