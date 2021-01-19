Janet Coblentz Cover, 97, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away on Jan. 13, 2021, at Homewood at Crumland Farms. Born on April 29, 1923, she was the daughter of Leslie N. and Helen Wyand Coblentz of Middletown, Maryland.
Janet attended Heidelberg College in Tiffin, Ohio, graduated from Hood College in Frederick, Maryland, and received her master’s degree at the University of Wisconsin. She was employed as a home economist by the West Penn Power Company in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and by the University of Maryland Extension Service. Later she was employed as a nutrition specialist at the University of Maryland, Penn State University and the University of Delaware.
Always active, Janet was a member of the Frederick Art Club, the Frederick Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, the League of Women Voters, the Middletown Valley Historical Society, the Homewood Auxiliary and the Evangelical Reformed United Church of Christ in Frederick. She was one of the initial residents of Homewood, where she lived for 20 years and participated in many activities. In addition, Janet was fortunate to have travelled extensively in both the United States and abroad during her lifetime.
Janet is survived by her sister, Betty Falkenstein, of Frederick; a stepdaughter, Wende Vipperman (Bob); and a stepson, Charles Cover (Susan). She is also survived by nephews, Mark Ahalt (Marcia), and Leslie (Sandi), John (Teresa) and Joel Falkenstein; and nieces, Marsha Bowers (Charles), Melinda Davis (Philip) and Lynn Klouda (George). Ms. Cover was predeceased by her sister, Frances Ahalt.
The deceased donated her body to the Maryland State Anatomy Board. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Homewood Foundation, Inc., 16107 Elliott Parkway, P.O. Box 250, Williamsport, Maryland 21795.