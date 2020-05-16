Janet Day Rippeon Fisher, a true daughter of Frederick County, born November 23, 1937 to Kelsel and Mildred Day, passed away on May 13, 2020.
A lifelong lover and maker of music, Janet was proud to have been a clarinet player in the Browningsville Cornet Band growing up in Kemptown, MD, a member of the Frederick Chorale as an adult, and a singer with the Golden Tones later in life.
She was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Frederick, MD, and served as the choir director and worship planning coordinator for three decades until retiring in May of 2013. She was a graduate of Frederick High School Class of 1955 and worked for the CIA, Frederick County Board of Education, and the NUS Corporation in Rockville before starting her career with the State of Maryland, Circuit Court for Frederick County from 1978 until 2000. She enjoyed traveling with her dearest of friends, the Frederick Chorale, and then later, her husband, Britt.
She loved sharing her birthday with her youngest child and only daughter, Hope. Janet is survived by her husband of ten years ,Britton Fisher. She was first married to the late A. Delmar Rippeon. That union blessed her with three beautiful children. She is survived by her children, Austin D. Rippeon (wife, Faythe) of Frederick, MD, Wesley Rippeon (wife, Teri) of Lake Forest, CA, and Hope Rippeon (husband, Gregory) of Seattle, WA; her five grandchildren, A. Gregory Rippeon, Aaron Rippeon, Brittney Rippeon, Alex Rippeon, and Archer Heller; stepsons, David Fisher, Steve Fisher, and Michael Fisher; and step granddaughters Casie Reber and Shannun Terry. Janet is also survived by her brother, John Day (wife, Mandy) of Gettysburg, PA, her brother, Basil Day (wife, Sally Jo) of Virginia Beach, VA, dearest sister-in-law, Shirley Day of Mt. Airy; and many nieces and nephews she adored, most of whom shared her passion for music.
Nothing made Janet happier than spending time with her family and friends, making music, laughing, and eating crabs. She loved to host parties, including big Thanksgiving meals at her home, featuring her famous local creamed corn. These occasions were enjoyed by all. She was the most optimistic, loving, and kind woman you would ever meet. We will miss her in the days and years to come, and especially at family celebrations.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made online to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1415 West 7th St, Frederick, MD 21702. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.forevermissed.com/janet-day-rippeon-fisher.