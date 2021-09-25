Janet Fogle

Janet R. Fogle, 87, of Hagerstown, formerly a longtime resident of Frederick, passed away Sept. 23, 2021. She was daughter of the late Pius and Ruth Clingan. She was the wife of the late Norman Fogle, who preceded her in death in 2019.
Janet worked for American Optical and Meridian Nursing Home.
Surviving is her son, Mark A. Fogle Sr. and wife Sandra; three grandchildren, Jennifer Bowie (Chuck), Mark Jr. (Stephanie) and David (Stephanie); five great-grandchildren, Maeby, Saela, Ella, Ben and Charlie; and brothers, Robert, Richard, Charlie and Kenneth. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Holly Sue; sisters, Patricia and Ethel; and brothers, Carl and John.
Visitation will be held Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick, MD 21701 from 1 p.m. until the start of the funeral service at 2 p.m. The family respectfully asks all in attendance to please wear a mask. Burial will immediately follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.keeneybasford.com
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Hospice of Washington County, 747 Northern Ave., Hagerstown, MD 21742