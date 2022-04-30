Janet Griffin

Janet L. Griffin, 83, of Mount Airy, passed from this life Sunday, April 24, 2022, at her residence. She was the wife of William G. Griffin Jr., her husband of 60 years.
Born July 1, 1938, in Washington, D.C., she was the daughter of the late Paul and Dorothy Shanholtz. Janet was a wonderful homemaker, wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family by going on shopping trips and vacationing in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. She and Bill spent many mornings at McDonald’s and going to the Mount Airy Senior & Community Center. Janet also enjoyed watching TV, especially “Bewitched,” as well as doing ceramics and crocheting. She also logged hours talking to her husband, a truck driver, on the CB radio, where her handle was Peppermint Patty.
Surviving in addition to her husband, are a daughter, Joan Ann Hillery and partner David Fogle, of Mount Airy; two granddaughters, Kelsey O’Malley and husband Thomas, and Kaitlin Hillery, all of Mount Airy; a sister, Joan Ridgley and husband James, and a brother, Bobby Shanholtz, all of Waldorf. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Janice Boxall; and a sister, Irene Shanholtz.
The family would like to thank friends Taylor Harter, Amanda Baughman and Todd Stockslager for all their help and support during these difficult times.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, May 6, 2022, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 8 E. Ridgeville Blvd., Mount Airy, where a celebration of Janet’s life will begin at 1 p.m. The Rev. Tim May will officiate. Interment will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery in Mount Airy.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758514, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8514.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.