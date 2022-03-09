Janet Helen Harter, loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, died March 2, 2022, after a short and hard experience with cancer. She was 78.
Janet was born to Donald and Wilhelmina Saint on Oct. 22, 1943. Born and raised on Long Island, New York, she loved spending time during the summer months at her parents’ beach house in East Marion. While vacationing at the beach house in 1965, she agreed to go on a blind date with Ronald Harter. They married March 13, 1966, and together they raised three children: Paul, Diane and Thomas. They spent the first years of their marriage in New York, where Paul and Diane were born, then several years in Colorado, where Thomas was born before finally moving to Maryland in 1986, where they have lived in the same house they purchased in Walkersville in 1987.
Janet loved reading, doing crossword puzzles, gardening and spending time with her family. She was stubbornly devoted to the well-being of everyone she cared about, often putting the needs of her family ahead of her own. She was humble and kind, and a fantastic cook (although she would disagree). There was never a worry or concern that she didn’t want to know about and help with.
While she was a homemaker throughout most of her adult life, Janet spent five years working for State Farm in Frederick, Maryland, once Thomas finished high school. It was a time she cherished due to the friendships she developed.
Janet loved learning and always talked about traveling to Europe with Ron in their retirement years, which they finally did in 2018. Unfortunately, ill heath and the COVID-19 pandemic prevented them from going back.
She is preceded in death by her mother; father; and sister, Carolyn Scherer. She is survived by her husband of nearly 56 years, Ronald Harter; sons, Paul (Kathryn Skeen) and Thomas Harter (Lisa Harter); daughter, Diane Pugliese (Eric Pugliese); grandchildren, Jacob (Jake) Harter (Alexa Morgan), Brandi Harter, Aleigha Reed, Gwenyth Harter, Owen Harter, Eleri Harter, Nora Harter and Muriel Harter; and great-grandchildren, Iris Harter, Lilly Morgan and Samson Harter.
A small, private funeral service will be held March 11, 2022, at Stauffer Funeral Home in Walkersville, Maryland. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.