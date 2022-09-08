Janet Jill Shamberger

Janet Jill Shamberger, 72, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away at Frederick Health Hospital on Aug. 29, 2022. Jill was born in Morgantown, West Virginia, on July 6, 1950, to the late Jack E. Jamison Sr. and Barbara Talbott Jamison.

Jill was a graduate of Morgantown High School and West Virginia University, working as a medical technologist, and later in real estate. Her true devotion was to arts and crafts and her family. She enjoyed all crafts, but especially crochet, needlepoint and counted cross stitch, and she loved to share her crocheted afghans and Christmas stockings with family and friends. Jill left West Virginia in 1973, and spent time living in Texas, California, Arizona, New Jersey and Nevada before finally settling in Maryland in 2012.