Janet Jill Shamberger, 72, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away at Frederick Health Hospital on Aug. 29, 2022. Jill was born in Morgantown, West Virginia, on July 6, 1950, to the late Jack E. Jamison Sr. and Barbara Talbott Jamison.
Jill was a graduate of Morgantown High School and West Virginia University, working as a medical technologist, and later in real estate. Her true devotion was to arts and crafts and her family. She enjoyed all crafts, but especially crochet, needlepoint and counted cross stitch, and she loved to share her crocheted afghans and Christmas stockings with family and friends. Jill left West Virginia in 1973, and spent time living in Texas, California, Arizona, New Jersey and Nevada before finally settling in Maryland in 2012.
Jill is survived by her husband, David Shamberger, of Frederick, Maryland; daughter, Suzanne High and husband Jeffrey, of Middletown, Maryland; son, Steven Shamberger and wife Sarah May, of Newtown Square, Pennsylvania; four grandchildren, Christopher High, Nicholas High, Jack Shamberger and Dylan May; sister, Judy Clemmer and husband Kevin, of Mount Sidney, Virginia; brother, Jack E. “Jay” Jamison and wife Cindy, of Morgantown; and her mother-in-law, Helen Shamberger, of Morgantown.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made in Jill’s memory to Daybreak Adult Day Services in Frederick, Maryland (daybreakadultdayservices.org/donate-here/).
Visitation was held at McCulla Funeral Home, 770 Fairmont Road, Westover, West Virginia, on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, from 11 a.m. until the funeral service, which began at noon, with Pastor Suzanne Jones officiating. Interment followed at East Oak Grove Cemetery. Online condolences may be extended to the family at mcculla.com.