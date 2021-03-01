Janet Johnson, 64, of Monrovia, MD, passed away in her home on Feb. 25, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 3:30 p.m., on Saturday, March 6, 2021 located at 11402 Ridge Lane, Monrovia, MD 21770. Pastor Mike Yoho of First Baptist Church will be officiating. Memorial fellowship will follow after services. Arrangements are made by Resthaven Funeral Home.
Janet was born in Johnstown, Pennsylvania to Bernard and Dorothy Hunter on May 1, 1956. She graduated from Greater Johnstown Vocational Technical School. She worked as an Executive Secretary for Grady Management for almost 20 years.
Janet is preceded in death by sisters: Susan May, Barbara Kinsey, and Dorothy Reeder; brothers: Butch Hunter, Joseph Hunter, and Donald Hunter; and brother-in-law: Tom Janiga.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory two daughters: Krystine Etheridge and Leslie Armstrong; son-in-law: Jonathan Etheridge, grandsons: Isiah and Lamont Goslee, and AJ Armstrong; siblings: Dan and Kathy Hunter; Alice and Jack Rea, Theresa and Johnny Ortiz, Mary-Ann Janiga, Jim and Cora Hunter; and along with other family and friends.
The family of Janet wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Hospice of Frederick County.
If you would like to make a donation in lieu of flowers, please donate to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at pancan.org/donate.