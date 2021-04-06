Janet L. Harmon

Janet Louise Harmon, 80, of Hagerstown, formerly of New Market, passed on Friday, April 2, 2021. Born in Adamstown, Maryland, on Dec. 26, 1940, to the late William and Gladys (nee Heffner) Staley. She was the beloved wife of the late Walter Eugene Harmon Sr., whom she married in 1957.
Janet was a loving mother and devoted family woman who enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She cared deeply for everyone in her life. Janet was a member of the Moose Club as well as a church support group. She enjoyed reading, traveling, cooking and gardening.
She is survived by her children, Debbie Miller (Vern Sr.), Kathy Easterday (Mark), Cindy Spears (Dan Sr.) and Jeff Harmon; grandchildren, Vern Miller Jr., Sarah Easterday, Ashley Crouse, Danny Spears Jr., Shaun Spears, Michelle Spears, Chase Spears and Justin Spears; numerous great-grandchildren; her siblings; Robert Staley (Lenora), Eddie Staley (Sandy), Rose Johnson (Bob), Jeanie Handley (Phil), Sonny Staley and Carol Walters; her close friends, Bev Hubbard and Naomi Marsh; her brother-in-law, Jimmy Kaiser; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she is predeceased by her sons, Walter Harmon Jr. and Timothy Harmon; and her sister, Patty Kaiser.
Funeral services will be held privately by the family.
