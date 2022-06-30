Mrs. Janet Lee Hall, 77, of Frederick, Maryland, formerly of Knoxville, Maryland, passed away Sunday, June 26, 2022, after a courageous battle with liver disease. She will join her husband of 48 years, Claude Harris Hall, previously deceased. Born Dec. 28, 1944, in Frederick, Maryland, Janet was the daughter of the late Meredith "Bud" Hawes and Helen Haines Hawes of Brunswick, Maryland.
Mrs. Hall was a graduate of Brunswick High School. After high school, she worked at the Department of Energy before becoming a full-time stay-at-home mother to four sons. She loved spending time with family and friends, especially in her favorite destination, Ocean City, Maryland. Janet will always be remembered as very loving and full of life, and she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister.
Janet is survived by her children: Meredith (Zeke) Hall and wife Christina and their children, Harrison, Andrew and William Hall, of Potomac; Jeffrey T. Hall and Renee Ogonowski, Angela Tucker and children, Madelyn, Claudia and Natalie Elizabeth, of Frederick; Brock Hall and wife Sandra and their children, Fisher, Julian and Samuel Hall, of New Market; and Edward L. Hall and wife Tammy and their children, Lilly and Jovie Hall of Jefferson. She is also survived by a brother, Charles L. "Bubby" Reightler and wife Agnes; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1100 N. Maple Ave., Brunswick, from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, July 5, 2022, with the funeral service beginning at 11 a.m. Interment will follow immediately after the service at Park Heights Cemetery, Brunswick, Maryland.
