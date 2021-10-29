Janet Lewis

Janet W. Lewis, 67, of Thurmont, Maryland, passed from this life Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at Frederick Health Hospital in Frederick. She was the wife of the late Mark D. Lewis, who died in 2018.
Born Jan. 26, 1954, in Frederick, she was the daughter of the late Robert W. and Dorothy Catron Woods.
Janet was a bank teller for 42 years in Thurmont, most recently with Bank of America. She enjoyed sewing and spending time with her grandchildren.
Surviving are three children, Daniel Lewis, of Thurmont, Christina Wiltrout and husband John, of Thurmont, and Carla Brown and husband Hatton, of Williamsport; three grandchildren, Benjamin Wiltrout, Cody Lewis and Grady Brown; siblings, Linda Hafer and husband Lee, Dee Michaels, Jo Ann Sydnor and husband Greg, Donna Woods, Robert Woods, Kelly Woods and wife Crystal, Randy Woods, Jeremy Woods and Ronnie Fowler; her stepmother, Martha Woods; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Samantha Wiltrout.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 104 E. Main St., Thurmont.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, 103 N. Church St., Thurmont, MD 21788. Interment will be at Blue Ridge Cemetery, Thurmont.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the above named church or to Guardian Hose Co., Inc., 21 N. Church St, Thurmont, MD 21788.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.