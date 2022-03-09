Janet Louise Thompson

Janet Louise Windsor Thompson, 80, of Thurmont, Maryland, passed away Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, from heart failure at MedStar Washington Hospital Center.
Janet was born Feb. 7, 1942, to Alvin Richard Windsor and Ruth L. Hunter Windsor, of Rockville, Maryland.
Janet graduated from Richard Montgomery High School in 1960.
In 2000, Janet met her spouse, Joseph Andrew Thompson, in Germantown, Maryland. They were married May 18, 2002.
Surviving in addition to her husband, Joe, are Suzanne M. Sondberg, Michael W. Purdum Sr., Michael A. Thompson, Jessica S. Frank and Daniel C. Thompson. She was predeceased by a daughter, Deanna K. Purdum. Also surviving are nine grandchildren, Elizabeth M. Sondberg, Hannah D. Sondberg, Jared M. Purdum, Holly N. Welty, Michael W. Purdum Jr., Mark B. Purdum, River Frank, Daphne Frank and Amelia Thompson; and two great-grandchildren, Mason M. Welty and Benjamin R. Welty.
Surviving siblings of Janet are Donald Eldridge Windsor and William Henry Windsor. She was predeceased by Alvin Richard Windsor Jr. and Melvin Eugene Windsor.
Janet worked at the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) as an ethics administrator. She worked at FDA in Rockville, Maryland, from 1976 to 2003. After retiring from the FDA, Janet went on to join the DAR of Frederick, Maryland.
Janet enjoyed promoting the history preservation, genealogy and education of the DAR.
In retirement, Janet spent her time extensively researching her family genealogy. Her favorite activity was tending to her garden, specifically her rose bushes. Janet was a very social person who loved to connect with friends and family. An outgoing and phenomenal woman, Janet would make acquaintances wherever she would go.
A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, March 12, 2022, At Molesworth-Williams Funeral Home, 26401 Ridge Road, Damascus, Maryland. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until services begin at 11 a.m. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family would welcome a donation to the American Heart Association.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at molesworthwilliams.com.