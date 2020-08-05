Janet Mae Wiles, 78, of Frederick, died Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at her home. Born June 18, 1942, in Warsaw, IN, she was the daughter of the late CWO4 David M Secor and Emma Jane Wells Secor. She has now joined her beloved pets Cricket, Princess, and Snuggles in eternal rest.
Janet was the daughter of a career Army officer, having lived in Stuttgart Germany, Tokyo, Japan, Ft Hood, TX and Avilla, IN prior to her family settling in Cascade, MD, in 1956. She graduated from Smithsburg High School Class of 1960, and attended Frostburg State College in 1960 to 1961.
Janet was actively involved in the Walkersville community where she raised her 5 children. She was very active in the Glade Valley Grange, Frederick County Pomona Grange, Maryland State Grange and the National Grange in the 1970s and 1980s. She was one of the founders of the Glade Valley Jr Grange and was the State Youth Chairman for many years. She was also involved with the Glade Valley Community Show, Walkersville FFA Alumni Chapter, and the Walkersville Homemakers Club. She was a long time member of Walkersville United Methodist Church where she started the UMYF and taught Sunday school and more recently attended Good Shepard Lutheran Church in Frederick.
Janet most enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was an avid photographer and scrapbooker, ensuring every one of her children and grandchildren had scrapbooks full of memories of their childhood. Her love for children served her well as she was loved by so many throughout the years. During her time farming on Daysville Road, in Walkersville, any friends of her children were always welcome and were treated as her own. She spent many years hauling her children as well as many others for school events, sports games, and Grange & FFA activities. Although being Supermom of five kids was her main accomplishment, being supermom to many kids in the Walkersville area was a bonus.
Once her children were grown she went into the workforce working first in the offices of State Highway in Frederick, Genstar as a payroll clerk, and then many years as an administrative assistant for Fairchild Space & Defense Corporation in Germantown and then on to Belcan for Lockheed Martin in Rockville where she retired from. Following retirement, she enjoyed babysitting her great-grandchildren off and on for several years.
Surviving are her five children and their spouses David and Robin Wiles of Walkersville, Brian and Jeanne Wiles of New Market, Scott and Crystal Wiles of Union Bridge, Carrie Wiles (her Favorite) of Thurmont, and Dan (her baby) and Tallie Wiles of Reston, VA; 12 Grandchildren Justin, Jessica, Nicole, Ashley, Jennifer, Samantha, Allison, Dallas, Blake, Garrett, Michelle and Krysten; 14 great-grandchildren Logan, Jordan, Allie, Tyler, Tucker, Weston, Rylee, Levi, Wyatt, Ryker, River, Willow, Bristol and Cooper; three sisters in Indiana Roberta Biebler, Karen Schultz, and Diana Egolf and numerous nieces and nephews in Maryland and Indiana. She will be remembered fondly by her dearest friend Kay Baugh of Troy, Montana.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister Pat Gallmeier.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to her granddaugher Dallas and her husband AJ’s Camp Inclusion, which provides summer camps for children with disabilities. Donations can be made online at http:www.campinclusion.org or mail to PO Box 146, Glenelg, MD 21737.
