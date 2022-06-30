Janet McKay

Janet Thorns McKay, 63, passed away unexpectedly at home on June 22, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Janet was born Sept. 22, 1958, in Youngstown, Ohio, to Walter Donald and Suzanne Thorns. Raised in Potomac, Maryland, Janet was a graduate of Winston Churchill High School. She went on to graduate magna cum laude from North Carolina State University with a bachelor's degree in zoology.
She worked in local hospitals as a medical technologist before becoming mother to two daughters, Caroline and Sarah. Janet raised her family in Damascus, Maryland. She later returned to work in the health care field at United Healthcare and TheraCom.
She was an active volunteer in her communities of Damascus and later Urbana, including her daughters' schools and sports teams, and the gift shop at Frederick Memorial Hospital. She attended Mountain View Community Church in Urbana, Maryland. As a breast cancer survivor, she participated in many fundraisers, including Relay for Life and Critters for the Cure.
Janet loved traveling with friends and family, especially to Bethany Beach, Delaware. She enjoyed country music and seeing her favorite artists in concert. She was an avid Washington football fan, always sticking by them during their many disappointing seasons. She loved animals, and had many pets throughout the years, such as her beloved yellow lab, Bailey. Her friends and family were special to her, and she enjoyed hosting them for holidays and big events.
Janet was predeceased by her father; and her sister, Karen Thorns. She is survived by her two daughters, Caroline Halligan (husband, Patrick), of Silver Spring, Maryland, and Sarah McKay, of Baltimore, Maryland; her mother, Suzanne Thorns, of Boyds, Maryland; her sister, Kathy Temp, of Easton, Maryland; her grandson, Luke; several cousins; and a niece and nephew.
In Janet's memory, please consider donating to one of her favorite charities: The Maryland SPCA (mdspca.org) or the American Cancer Society (cancer.org).
The family will hold a celebration of life in her honor in the near future. Friends and family are welcome.