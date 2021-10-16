Janet Parmele Silvious, 66, of Mount Airy, Maryland, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021.
Born on Oct. 19, 1954, in Washington D.C., she was the daughter of the late Ralph Owen Parmele and Dorothy Louise (Ashby) Parmele.
She grew up in the Maryland suburbs, graduating from Wheaton High School in 1972. That same year, she married her high school sweetheart, Stephen C. Silvious. They were married 49 years. During her high school years, she was a member of the marching band and the American Field Service Club. After graduating, she worked as assistant manager of the accounting department at the Potomac Valley Bank. She was a disaster relief volunteer. She also enjoyed playing English handbells, duckpin bowling, playing cards and games, making crafts and watching the Frederick Keys. She also had an extensive elephant collection. She was an active member of the Friends in Frederick Parkinson’s Disease Support Group, editing the newsletter before becoming co-leader about 10 years ago. She is also one of founding members of the Four State Alliance for Parkinson’s Support.
In addition to her husband, Steve, she is survived by her children, Calvin and Elaine Silvious; sister, Judith Sayre and husband, Robert; brother, Skip Parmele; and cousins, Lynne Parmele, Crystal Musikar and husband Henry, and Owen Parmele and wife Trish. She is also survived by nieces; nephews; and special friend, Juanita Compton.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 8 E. Ridgeville Blvd. in Mount Airy, MD. 21771.
A celebration of Janet’s life journey will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at Stauffer Funeral Home, Mount Airy, Maryland. The Rev. Dr. Michael R. McQuaid of Living Grace Lutheran Church will officiate. Interment will be at Parklawn Memorial Park in Rockville, Maryland.
Memorial donations may be made in her name to Friends in Frederick Parkinson’s Disease Support Group, P.O. Box 213, Walkersville, MD 21793.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneral home.com.