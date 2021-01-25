Janet S. Hanson, 74, of Frederick died Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021 at Kline Hospice House.
Born April 13, 1946 in Patterson, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Anthony Shovlowsky and Barbara (Trojan) Shovlowsky.
Janet loved her family, especially her grandchildren and keeping up with all their activities. She held a special fondness for her cats.
Surviving are three children, William Hanson and wife, Paula; Jeff Hanson and wife, Carlette; and Jennifer Sachar and husband, Steve; seven grandchildren, Shane, Austin, Ryan, Josh, Andrew, Vanessa, and Alex; one sister, Katherine Wildboer; and a brother-in-law, Bill Schmidt.
She was predeceased by several siblings.
Services will be private for the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kline Hospice House.
Arrangements are with Stauffer Funeral Home, Frederick. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.