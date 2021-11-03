Janet Strouth

We are sad to announce that on Oct. 27, 2021, we had to say goodbye to Janet M. Strouth of Palm Coast, Florida. Janet was born in New Kensington, Pennsylvania, to parents, Patrick and Dorthy Finnell. Janet graduated from Gaithersburg High School, class of 1970.
Janet worked at Giant Food for 25 years. She had an exceptional talent for crafting and participating in craft shows. Janet really enjoyed traveling with family and friends and trips to the mountains, but her favorite was vacationing in Maui with her husband, Ronnie. In addition, she loved spending time with her five grandchildren.
Janet and Ronnie were married for 51 years. Together they raised two beautiful daughters. Janet is survived by her husband Ronald; daughters, Sherry Laman, of Savannah, Georgia, and Lisa and Michael Plantier of Palm Coast, Florida; and her five grandchildren, Hailey and Emily Laman, and Ethan, Connor and Holden Plantier.
Services will be held at the Resthaven Funeral Home & Community Center, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway, Frederick, Maryland (301 898-1577), on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. The viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and funeral services will be held immediately afterward. Interment will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Floral tributes are welcome.