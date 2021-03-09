Janet Ruth Unger, 85, of Emmitsburg, MD, died peacefully on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at Carroll Hospice Dove House in Westminster. Born Oct. 26, 1935 in Emmitsburg, she was the daughter of the late Edgar Millen and Mary Ruth (Wood) Stonesifer. She was the devoted wife of Robert L. Unger Sr.
Janet worked in the warehouse at Knouse Foods during her younger years. She enjoyed cooking, flower gardening, listening to music and TV preachers, and collecting knick-knacks. More than anything, she enjoyed caring for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving, in addition to her husband Robert, are children, Robin Lowans of Waynesboro, PA, Robert L. Unger Jr., of Emmitsburg, Vicki Brice, of Frederick, and Ricky Unger (Lisa) of Ocala, FL; sisters, Susie Stultz (Cecil) of Emmitsburg, and Diane Stonesifer of Taneytown; grandchildren, Brittney Workman of Baltimore, Adam Jacoby of Chambersburg, PA, Heather Cruz of Waynesboro, PA, and Tabitha Buckland (Adam) of Ocala, FL; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Walt Stonesifer.
A private funeral service for family members will be held at Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home in Emmitsburg on Tuesday, March 9. Burial will be in Emmitsburg Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 1850 York Road, Suite Drive, Timonium, MD 21093.
